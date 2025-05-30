According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), at least 111 have lost their lives while over 3,000 have been displaced in the recent flood in Mokwa, Niger state.

The heavy downpour which occurred on Thursday also destroyed properties worth millions.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum in a statement sympathised with the government and people of Niger State on the devastating flood.

The governors are commiserating with the affected families and express support to the state government at this difficult time.

The Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Kwara state AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also commended the interventions of the State Government and its coordination with the emergency responders to support the victims of this disaster.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum is also appealing to residents to support government’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change while expressing its commitment in working with the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Emergency Management Agency to help citizens cope with this global challenge and strengthen mitigative actions and relief institutions.