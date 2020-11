The Speaker of the House of Representatives has paid a condolence visit to the Newspaper Vendors Association in Abuja.

The visit comes days after one of the Speaker’s security aide shot and killed one of the newspaper vendors.

The Speaker paid a similar visit to the wife of the slain newspaper vendor in Suleja area of Niger state on Saturday where he promised to ensure justice for Ife anyichukwu Okeke.

The Speaker also signed the condolence register at the association’s office.