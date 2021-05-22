Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, says the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other Military Officers is sad and a big blow to the ongoing war on terror .

This is contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rave Mani and made available yo newsmen in Sokoto.

According to him, their demise is also certainly a formidable setback to the concerted efforts by the military and other security agencies, to combat the myriad of security challenges across Nigeria.

Senator Wamakko says the General had reenergized the war against insurgency, banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other related crimes .

He says losing him at this critical time of the sustained efforts to tame these security infractions had really created a wide vacuum, too difficult to fill .

Advertisement

Senator Wamakko who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District recalled his various interactions with the descended, saying, he was a diligent, committed , pious, patriotic and a fine Military Officer .

He say he would be greatly missed while describing his death and that of the other officers as national tragedy.