West Ham Manager, David Moyes has criticised the Video Assistant Referee VAR for the decision which allowed a goal to stand against his side in their 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Tottenham took the lead against the Hammers after a Tomas Soucek own goal had come off the arm of Davinson Sanchez

Moyes is furious that VAR awarded the goal after reviewing the footage.

New rules were introduced at the start of season stating that any handball leading directly to a goal must be disallowed.

The two-nil defeat pushed West Ham further down the relegation zone as they battle for survival to stay in the Premier League