Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 22,020 on Wednesday as 649 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nine deaths were recorded from the virus on Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 542.

The health agency in a tweet Wednesday night said the new cases were reported in 22 states.

These are Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Delta, Abia, Kaduna, Ogun, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Enugu, Niger, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Osun, Bauchi, Anambra, Gombe, Sokoto, Imo and Kano.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of Tuesday, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

In the last one week, states like Oyo, Delta, Ogun have been reporting increasing numbers of infections daily.