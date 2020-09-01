The Nigeria Army has handed over Seven hundred and seventy-eight captives and family members of the Darul Salam Terrorist group to sixteen state governments and the Federal Capital Territory.

The captives were set free with the joint effort of four special forces command, Doma and Operation Whirl Stroke of the Nigeria Army after it raided the enclave of the terrorist group.

Darul Salam is a terrorist group that has been terrorizing the north Central region and other states in the north for more than eight years, and was recently declared a terrorist group by the Nigerian Army.

Activities of the group became more prominent in the last seven months in Nasarawa State and other neighboring states in the north Central.

The group has been involved in killings, kidnapping for ransom, abduction for slavery and sex wives, cattle rustling along the Okene- Lokoja and Abaji-Toto road.

The acts have a semblance with activities of the notorious Boko Haram terrorists that has been terrorizing the country for more than a decade.



It is as a result of this that the Nigeria Army 4 special forces command in a joint operation with Whirl stroke embarked on an operation code named ” Operation Nut Cracker” to clear Ugya forest, Panda forest ,Uttu forest and contagious hills in Nasarawa State.

The operation yeilded fruit as captives and family members of the terrorists were captured alongside arms and ammunition of the group.

They are now being handed over to their various state governments to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

The Nasarawa State government, Kogi and Niger were at hand to receive the captives for rehabilitation and reintegration into the society.

Darul Salam: State Government Ready to Rehabilitate Captives