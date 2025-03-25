Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery – the world’s largest single-train refinery – is making waves globally, with the United States importing over two million barrels of its jet fuel in March alone.

This milestone marks a major shift in global fuel trade, proving Nigeria can compete with the world’s top refiners.

A New Player in Global Fuel Markets

According to shipping data from Kpler, six cargoes carrying 1.7 million barrels of Dangote’s jet fuel have already reached US ports this month. Another shipment, the Haflia Andromeda, is due to dock in Florida on 29th March with 348,000 barrels.

The 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery, which began production in January 2024, has quickly become a key supplier in the Atlantic Basin. Earlier this year, it sent 130 million litres of jet fuel to Saudi Arabia, and now its US shipments could challenge American and European refiners.

Lower Prices for US Airlines Ahead of Summer

Industry experts say the influx of Nigerian jet fuel could cut costs for US airlines just before the busy summer travel season.

“This surge in supply from Nigeria is likely to push jet fuel prices down,” said Steven Barsamian, Chief Operating Officer of TankTiger. US imports of the fuel are at their highest since February 2023, showing strong demand for Dangote’s products.

A Boost for Nigeria’s Global Standing

Economist Dr Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE), called the exports a “major pride for Nigeria”, proving the refinery meets global quality standards.

“Dangote Refinery is putting Nigeria on the map in the energy sector,” he said. “This is a success all Nigerians should celebrate and support.”

With the refinery now supplying multiple continents, analysts say it could reshape fuel trade—reducing Africa’s reliance on imports while establishing Nigeria as a key exporter.