For the third time in a row, Dangote Group has emerged as the most admired African brand.

According to a statement from Dangote, Africa’s Best Brands survey and rankings have established themselves as the most authoritative survey, analysis and metric of brands in Africa.

Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership, Thebe Ikalafeng, during an online interactive session said, “African brands have an important role in helping to build the image, competitiveness and transforming the continent’s promise into a real change.

Group Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, in his reaction, said the company had a long standing reputation for quality, relevance compliance and social stewardship.

African brands only occupy 13 of the 100 entries, seven less from 2019.