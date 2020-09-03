The federal government has asserted that Dangote Fertiliser Limited is very important to the achievement of its agricultural transformation agenda.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural development, Sabo Nanono made this known during a tour of the facility in Lagos.

The agriculture sector provided forty one percent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product, GDP in 1999. This percentage represented a normal decrease of 24.7 percent from its contribution of 65.7 percent to the GDP in 1957.

The Buhari led administration has continued to focused improving the sectors productivity level, part of this commitment is what is happening today, Minister of Agriculture and rural development is touring the Dangote fertilizer plant in Lagos.

He agrees that the support from Dangote will help in the success of the mechanization scheme which according to him will cover 632 local government area across the nation.

Group executive director, strategy, capital projects and portfolio development, Dangote industries says the fertilizer plant has a well equipped soil testing laboratory to ensure efficiency of the products for farmers.

The minister said the top notch facility has been fully completed and will be commissioned in the next few months.