The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has named Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group, as the inaugural Chairman of the ECOWAS Business Council (EBC).

The announcement was made by ECOWAS President Dr. Omar Touray during the 95th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The EBC is an independent platform designed to empower the private sector, boost trade within the sub-region, foster investment, and drive economic integration. It aims to bridge the gap between businesses and policymakers across West Africa.

Dr. Touray explained that Dangote’s appointment was based on his extensive business experience, not only within the ECOWAS sub-region but across the continent. He highlighted that efforts to promote intra-regional investment are gaining momentum among member states.

“This appetite for intra-regional investment underscores the need to mobilise capital within our region to build our community, rather than wait for precarious foreign investments,” Touray said.

He added, “I am confident that with the kind of investments we have seen from the likes of Alhaji Dangote, our regional private sector actors can lead the way in the development of our Community, if given the right incentives and opportunity.”

Touray noted that through the EBC, ECOWAS intends to bring private sector actors together to discuss economic integration and regional development. The Council will also facilitate dialogue and partnerships among private sector players, government agencies, and ECOWAS institutions.