Dancer, KAFFY, confirms separation from Husband

Professional dancer and instructor, Kaffy has confirmed that her marriage to her husband, Joseph Ameh has hit the rocks.

Kaffy confirmed this in the latest episode of her podcast.

It would be recalled that there had been rumours that the couple had gone their separate ways in 2021.

Speaking on their separation, Kaffy said “I wanted to see my ex-husband in his best version, so taking a chance to break this marriage was also to see that we both grew in what we are really supposed to be. Marriage is supposed to be an alignment of destinies driving towards a place God wants for them and mine didn’t work out that way.

“Separation is not the end of life for both parties involved, in fact, if you both are honest about why you have to go apart, you will realize how much better life can be. I was in a bitter place when it comes to my marriage, I was frustrated and angry but got freedom from that space and I’m in a space of healing and open to new relationships.

“I look at my ex-husband now and I don’t feel a type of way, but wish him the best. I’m single and not searching.

“Some people make it back, some don’t; what is ultimate is the outcome borne out of love, rather than looking at someone as the problem, you may be the enabler of that problem.”