Dalhatu Magori elected Chairman Sokoto NUJ

Dalhatu Abdullahi Magori of Nigeria Television Authority has emerged the new chairman of Sokoto State Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists.

The chairman emerged unopposed through the state delegates conference on Wednesday at press centre, Sokoto due to the withdrawal of other contestants from the race.

Others who emerged through consensus includes , Abbas Tukur Sanyinna Vice Chairman, Nasiru Muhammad Bello Secretary General , Aliyu Muhammad Shuni Treasurer , Tukur Aliyu Arkilla Assistant Secretary General, Abubakar Isah Financial Secretary and Nura Bello Maikwanchi Auditor General.

Shortly before the inauguration of the new executive, NUJ Vice President zone A, Muhammad Umar thanked the Sokoto NUJ for their sportsmanship and maturity stressing that the election was free and fair.

Addressing the gathering, Sokoto state Commissioner for information Isah Bajini Galandanchi thanked the previous executives for supporting government programmes and policies urging the newly elected executives to emulate them.

On his part the Commissioner of finance in the state Abdusamad Dasuki said the previous executives and NUJ in the state have been. instrumental to the ministry’s reformation of financial propriety

He further stated that with the media sensitization and public enlightenment the reformation by the ministry of finance in the state was a huge success.

Earlier in his address the outgoing Chairman Isa Shuni thanked the members of the union for availed him opportunity to serve them.

Mr. Shuni said that NUJ under him has made an indelible mark.

He mentioned some of his achievements to include, training and retraining of council members by offering scholarship to those that did not have minimum qualification to practice by sending them to Umaru Ali Shinkafi polytechnic to study mass communication at diploma level.

During his acceptance speech the new chairman Dalhatu Magori thanked the council members for the confidence reposed in him saying he will not disappoint them.

Dalhatu further disclosed that transparency, open door policy , training and retraining of members will be his watchword.