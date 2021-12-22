19 Year Old Self -Kidnap Victim Who Places N3M Ransom On Self Arrested In Zamfara

Police in Zamfara has arrested a Nineteen year old who plotted self-Kidnap and placed three million Naira ransom on his parents through his partners in crime

The Nineteen year old Isma’il Sa’idu ‘Male” claimed to have been abducted by bandits while on his way back to school in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state on November 14th, 2021

The Zamfara State Police Commissioner Ayuba Elkanah at a press conference said after series of phone calls and investigation revelled it was a fake abduction to extort money from his parents who are also struggling with life

CP Elkanah adds that the said Victim was never kidnapped as he made his parents to believe, but masterminded by going into hiding by demanding money from his mother using different tactics

“On the 13th December 2021 one Uwani Mohammed “Female” reported to the police in Tudun Wada Division that on the 8th November her biological Son Isma’il Sa’idu 19years called and claimed that he has been abducted while on his way back to School in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto state and the Kidnappers are demanding three million Naira ransom” CP ELKANAH Said.

“After series of Calls and Investigation it was revelled that the said Victim was not kidnapped as he made his mother to believe, but masterminded his self abduction by going into hiding and demanding three million Naira ransom from his mother ” the Zamfara Police boss added.

The police also rapelled Bandits attacks in Tsafe and Bungudu local government areas and Rescued three Kidnap Victims

Among the Victim is a nursing Mother and her three Months old baby

The police insist that crime in Zamfara has reduced drastically in the last four months following the renewed unslaught against bandits and their collaborators across the nooks and crannies of the state

One General Pump Machine Gun (GPMG), Rocket Launcher, eight AK 47 Riffles, hard drugs, dry leaves Suspected to be Indian Hemp and sixty six Rustled Cattle were recovered at different locations

The police further seek Continious support from members of the public to climb down on criminals and make Zamfara State safer for all.