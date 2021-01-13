British billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay has died unexpectedly after a short illness aged 86, the Newspaper reported late on Tuesday.

According to Daily Telegraph, David died after a short illness.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a former columnist for the paper, paid tribute to David Barclay.

“Farewell with respect and admiration to Sir David Barclay who rescued a great newspaper, created many thousands of jobs across the UK and who believed passionately in the independence of this country and what it could achieve,” he tweeted.

David and Frederick Barclay, who are twins, bought the proprietorship of the Telegraph Media Group in 2004 after venturing into media ownership in 1992.

The Barclay brothers, who had an estimated wealth of £7bn according to the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List, were known for being media shy and rarely gave interviews.