The Czech Republic, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe has reported 5,515 new cases Nov. 18, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 66 new deaths, which including revisions for previous days, took the total to 6,740.

The Czech Republic has Europe’s highest per capita death rate in recent weeks and one of the highest infection rates, although daily tallies of new cases have fallen in the past week after tighter lockdown measures came into place.

With a 10.7 million population, the country has now reported 475,284 cases of the novel coronavirus.