The Nigerian Customs, Katsina state command has displayed items seized from April to date, worth millions of Naira.

The command said it is part of the renewed drive by the Nigeria Customs Service to bring smuggling to the barest minimum and boost revenue for the nation.

The border lockdown and restrictions imposed due to efforts to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, seems to have emboldened smugglers to increase their illegal activities.

The items on display are items seized during operations by the customs officers in the Katsina command as they strive to beat smugglers at their game.

The items are worth over 265 million Naira and comprise of bags of per boiled rice vegetable oil and cartons of noodles.

Despite the overwhelming challenge faced by the area command in manning vast and porus land borders in its zone, the Katsina customs command is determined to uphold protect the current economic policies being pursued by the government.

The smuggling of rice and textile materials continue unabated because of there are markets for such products.

As long as the contraband items continue to make their way across the nation’s borders, Nigeria will continue to lose revenue that can bolster its economic growth.

