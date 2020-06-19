Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, have visited the home of late Senator Bayo Osinowo to condole with the family.

Senator Osinowo died on Monday at the age of 64 after a bief illness.

#NewsFlash: Lagos State Governor, @jidesanwoolu

and his deputy @drobafemihamzat sign condolence register at the home of late Senator Bayo Osinowo. pic.twitter.com/0N7skghLvl — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 19, 2020

Mr Sanwo-Olu who also signed condolence register, urged the family and other associates of the deceased to accept the will of God Allah.

The governor described Senator Osinowo as a committed party man, who gave all for the development of the party and humanity during his time.