Men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun I, Area Command, has made 439 seizures from suspected smugglers in the second quarter of the year.

The Command also intercepted a 2018 model black Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Bulletproof SUV.

Speaking about the achievements of his Command, the Comptroller, Michael Agbara, made this known while briefing journalists about the activities of his men on operation at Owode Idi-Iroko, ipokia area of Ogun State.

He noted that the Command’s anti-smuggling drive had yielded positive results in the period under review, with the seizure of 11, 841 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 39 units of motorcycles, 98 kegs of vegetable oil, 98, 200 litres of petro, 55 sacks of Cannabis Sativa amongst others.

The Controller added that the command generated a sum of N19, 598, 500 as revenue in the second quarter of the year.