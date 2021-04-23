The Strike Force Zone B, Kwara axis of the Nigerian Customs Service has seized a total of five hundred and thirteen (513) bags of banned foreign par boiled rice with a Duty Paid Value DPV of Twenty-two million point five million

The Coordinator of the Strike force in charge of Zone” B “for Kaduna and Kwara states axis, Deputy Comptroller Aliyu Olorukooba discloses this while briefing newsmen in Ilorin.

Mr Olorukooba explained that a large quantity of foreign parboiled rice yet to be loaded into vehicles was also intercepted following an intelligence report of the activities of economic saboteurs on Jeunkunu-Malete-Bani axis of Kwara state.

The Customs boss explained that on sighting the officers, the drivers to the two Canter trucks abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.