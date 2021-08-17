Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service Zone B strike force in Kaduna state have intercepted contraband goods with a duty paid value of over two-hundred-and-thirty-four million Naira, smuggled into the nation through various illegal routes at the northern borders of the country in the last four months.

The Coordinator of the Force, Aliyu Olorunkona, stated this in Kaduna state while briefing newsmen of the operations of the command within the northern region in the last quarter.

Some of the seized items include a tanker containing premium motor spirit, one-thousand-seven-hundred bags of foreign parboiled rice, forty seven cartons of sex enhancer drugs, bags of Fertilizer, Petroleum products amongst others.

The Custom authorities sadly noted that some of the seized goods, if allowed into the country could cause severe health hazards, paralyze our local industries and deny the government of foreign exchange.

Bandits and other Criminal also import fire arms and harmful drugs through these illegally routes.

Mr Olorunkoba, warned the command will not relent in the pursuit of its mandate of suppressing smuggling activities to the barest minimum, adding that two persons were arrested but have been granted administrative bail.

The Custom officials are soliciting the support and collaboration of the general public and task them to seek for modern way of legally importing goods.