CRUDAN organises 3-day workshop for Christian clergies in Northwest

Christian Rural and Urban Development Association of Nigeria (CRUDAN) North West Zone has organized a three day trauma healing workshop for senior Christian Clergies in the zone.

The workshop is aimed at training Christian leaders to strengthen their members and other citizens who are passing through pains as a result of traumatic experience

Declaring the program open, the President of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria known as Hekan Rev. Dr. Amos Kiri said the spate of insecurity, bad governance, and hunger are some of the root causes many Nigerians are passing through traumatic stress

He added that Kidnapping, Banditry, farmers /Herders clash, ethno-religious crisis has turned many women widows, children to orphans and millions rendered homeless.

The holy bible and prayers according to Kiri are key things and manual of life Christians can not do without.

The HEKAN President enjoined participants to take the workshop serious and use the opportunity to reach out to many passing through trauma as a result of one challenge or the other

The lead facilitators, Julius Jeff Abimiku said trauma is an unpleasant experience or shock that affect the state of mind of a person.

He noted that excess tiredness, pressure, tension, uncomfortable situation among other things can also lead to traumatic experience.

Mr. Jeff maintained that the training will help participants recognize and understand trauma, know how to deal with trauma, heal from trauma, knows that life continues after traumatic event and reconnect themselves to the communities and rebuild society.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the northwest chairman of CRUDAN Joel Yohanna , Former Board Representative northwest Victor Dilli and Istifanus Musa said the aim of the training is to have an enlightened senior pastors they believe can play a vital role in addressing trauma among their congregation which will in turn reach out to the larger society.

Trauma according to CRUDAN leads to early and untimely death. Participants are expected to go back well equipped when it comes to working on people passing through trauma.

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), the Anglican Church, Nigerian Baptist Convention, United Church of Christ In Nigeria ( HEKAN) Harvesters for Christ Ministry, All Nations Christian Assembly (ANCA) denominations are the worst hit by the activities of Armed Bandits, Kidnappers, Farmers/Herders clashes among other violence crime in the northwest region

The workshop was later spited into four groups for discussion and presentation. It is expected to end Thursday 23rd September.

