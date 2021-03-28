The Cross River State Government has sent out invitations for the 2021 edition of the Calabar Festival.

The State government also nominated Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair of Africa Independent Television,(AIT) as the recipient of Carnival Media Personality Award 2021, for his dedication, hardwork consistency and support for the festival which is the flagship of Nigeria’s tourism Development.

Olanrewaju, a senior Correspondent of AIT in Cross River State has been reporting news, events and other activities of the thirty two days annual event for over fourteen years

In an invitation letter signed by the Chairman of Cross River State Carnival Commission,Mr Gabe Onah, he said the Calabar Festival has over the years become the flagship of Nigeria’s Tourism development.

He conveyed the heartfelt appreciation of the State government to journalists and media houses who have supported the festival over its 14 years of existence.

Calabar Carnival festival in Nigeria, also tagged “Africa’s Biggest Street Party”, was created as part of the vision of making the Cross River State, Nigeria, the number one tourist destination for Nigerians and tourists from all over the world.

The carnival which begins every 1 December and lasts until 31 December has boosted the cultural mosaic of the Nigerian people while entertaining millions of spectators within and outside Cross River state and foreigners, hence boosting the tourism industry for all stakeholders.

The Carnival which started in 2004 was the created by the Cross River State Government and currently the second biggest in the world after the Famous Brazil Carnival.