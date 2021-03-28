The Federal Government has raised an alarm over fake COVID-19 vaccines currently in circulation in Africa.

It stated that about 3,000 of the fake vaccines, which were Africa-bound from China, have been intercepted.

The Director of Hospital Services of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, made this known in a letter dated March 26, 2021, to the Chief Medical Directors/Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions.

She said: “The ministry is in receipt of a letter from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 regarding the arrest of about 3,000 doses of fake COVID-19 vaccines which were Africa-bound from China.

“The report further indicates that the fake COVID-19 vaccines are already in circulation in Africa.

“To prevent the importation of fake vaccines, kindly note that the Nigeria Customs Service has designated Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as the only Point of Entry (PoE) for imported COVID-19 vaccines.

“I am therefore to bring this to your notice and dispel any possibility of COVID-19 vaccines being available for sale or being administered by any unauthorised institution. Please accept the assurances of my best regards.”

As of the time of writing this report, The Nation reporter tried to reach Dr. Adebiyi via calls to authenticate the said letter, but to no avail. A text message was sent and yet there was no response.

However, a top source in the FMoH confirmed to The Nation that the letter is authentic, and emanated from the ministry to the CMDs and MDs of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions across the country.