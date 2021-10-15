Cross River Governor, PDP in war of words over Governance

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has frowned at the continued absence of Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, from the committee of the Southern Governor’s Forum which has no doubt alienated the State from the various Regional integration processes and interests, especially as it concerns the very teething issues of VAT.

Rising from an extraordinary meeting of the group held on October 14th 2021 in Calabar, Cross River State to examine the State of the State, the Fulcrum of PDP in Cross River State known as PDP Renaissance Group called on the Cross River House of Assembly to as a matter of urgency, Join the Committee of other Southern states to Domesticate the Anti- Open grazing Law in the interest of regional security.

The group said it supports the Anti-open grazing Law, adding that there is rising fear of insecurity of Cross Riverians as a result of the activities of herders along the border areas between Cross River and Benue on one hand and Ebonyi state on the other hand.

The PDP Group said it is unfortunate, the desperate attempt by the State Government to silence the voice of opposition in the State, as seen in the stoppage of Statutory allowances of members of the PDP in The Cross River House of Assembly and The pension allowances of Former Governor’s and their Deputies in The PDP

Reacting to the statement, the Special Adviser to Cross River State Governor on Media and publicly, Christian Ita, said all issues raised are non existence.

The governors Spokesperson explained that, both the PDP and its scattered group are living on past glory , he said the fast depletion of its members to the ruling APC on a daily basis has shown that Ayade’s style of governance is attractive to the people of Cross River State.