The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, is dead, he died on Friday morning at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital allegedly of COVID-19-related ailment.

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, confirmed the death of Jimoh.

He said the CP was brought into the hospital on Friday dead, “He was dead on arrival.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed before his body will be evacuated,” Ikpeme said.

The CMD also advised all those who were with him to visit the hospital for COVID-19 test and subsequently be on self insolation.

Jimoh had spent barely five months in office before his demise.

He took over from Nkereuwem Akpan in July this year.

Meanwhile, Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Jimoh, describing his passing as a great loss to the state, country, and the police force.

Ayade in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, described Jimoh as “a brave and courageous officer who was a central figure in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.”

He eulogised the Commissioner for his commitment and dedication to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

“You were a hero in our relentless quest to ensure peace. Your gallantry and bravery will remain an enduring memory as we mourn your sudden demise.

“You kept us safe and gave us your all. We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery. Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality.

“Late Jimoh’s skills, dexterity intellect and expertise will be sorely missed as we unite to confront the security challenges in the country. I have indeed lost a true friend and a brother,” he said.