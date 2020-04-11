Ogun State Government has affirmed its readiness to work with Police and other security agencies in ensuring that criminals are not allowed to operate freely in the state during and after the lockdown.

The government made this known through a press release from the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Sola Subair who noted that the state is aware of incidences of violence, thuggery and alleged robbery related crimes in some parts of the state, including Ifo, Sango-Ota, Ijoko and Agbado area of the state.

He noted that the Governor has mandated Security agencies to restore nomalcy and they have immediately swung into action and the areas are presently under security surveillance.

Earlier, the Police in the state have arrested some suspected cultists and hoodlums, due to their involvement in chain of unrest in the affected localities, especially in Ifo and Ota area of the state.

The Police Public Relations officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a release said the Command is not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that residents sleep well in their homes without any form of intimidation and harrasment.

He urged them not to be unnecessarily apprehensive and call the attention of the police where neccessary.