Kano State has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa confirmed this to TVC News.

Details of the index case in Kano remain sketchy at the moment, as Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje would brief journalists shortly.

Kano has begun a partial lockdown on activities, such as the closure of its boundary towns, and the stay at home directive issued to civil servants, aimed at preventing the spread of the virus to the state.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Kaduna state has also confirmed its sixth case of COVID 19.