COVID:19 Vaccination, criteria for camp registration next year – DG

The National Youth Service Corps has said it would not let down its guard on strict adherence to COVID:19 safety preventions.

This is coming as cases of the new COVID:19 variant, Omicron is being reported.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed this today in his nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch “C” Stream Two Corps Members and Camp Officials.

Ibrahim said from the next Orientation Exercise in year 2022, all the in-coming PCMs will show evidence of vaccination before they would be allowed into the camp for registration.

“We want to ensure that we adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical protocols of COVID-19”, the DG added.

Speaking further, the Director-General advised the Corps Members that would complete their Orientation Course tomorrow to add value to themselves by acquiring skills that would make them business owners, instead of seeking for the scarcely available salaried jobs.

He said the Scheme had partnered several institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, Bank of Industry, NYSC Foundation, Heritage Bank and others to provide soft loans to Corps Members with good business proposals.

The Director-General urged the Corps Members to continue with the post-camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme they started during the Orientation Course, adding that efforts are on-going for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund which would make more funds available for every willing Corps Member to start their businesses as they exit service.

“NYSC is a platform for those that are very serious. Please take the Skill Acquisition seriously and ensure you register for the post-camp training. I can assure you that our partners are ready to support us to ensure that the start–up capitals are made available to Corps Members”, he said.

General lbrahim also warned them to avoid embarking on night and unauthorised journeys, but break any journey extending beyond 6:00pm and pass the night in a safe place.

“Don’t endanger your security and for those going on relocation, please ensure that you don’t travel at night.

Don’t board vehicles by the roadside, but go to designated motorparks to do so. Avoid free rides. We have partnered various transport unions, including the Federal Road Safety Corps to ensure that only road worthy vehicles are provided for Corps Members while travelling.

We have NYSC Corps Lodges, Secretariats and Army barracks, find out where they are and make sure you pass the night there for journeys that will take you beyond six to get to your destination”, be said.

He also warned that there is nothing like two weeks break after leaving the Orientation Camp.

The DG advised the Corps Members to settle down and contribute their quota to the development of their host communities.

He admonished them to choose either personal or group projects that would be completed on time, which would inturn add value to the living standard of their host communities.

He also cautioned the Corps Members against borrowing money to execute projects, but advised that they should source for funds from their locality.

“Make sure you call the traditional rulers, leaders and youths of the community so that they can support your project. Don’t borrow money because you want to win National Honours Award”, he added.

The Director-General warned them to avoid actions that can have negative implications on them in future.

“Shun drugs, say no to cyber crime, don’t embarrass the NYSC, your family and your institution.

You have learnt many things in camp, and as you have been disciplined in camp,

remain disciplined throughout your service year”, the DG said.

He warned against the misuse of the Social Media, adding that they must ensure they use it to promote national unity and integration and not fake news.

General Ibrahim in his address also commended the Federal Government, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID;19 {PSC), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders for the success of the 2021Batch “C” Stream Two Orientation Course.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues nationwide, the Akwa-Ibom State Corps Camp Director, Corps Member Aniyas Samuel Joseph AK/21C/4110 from Plateau State, thanked the Director-General for his compassion and commitment to the overall development of the Nigerian youths.

He assured that they would adhere to his advice.

“We shall never disappoint you and the nation that has called us for service”, he said.