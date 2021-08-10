Ekiti state government has re-enforced existing COVID-19 regulations to safeguard the health of the Citizens following the unwelcome increase in the number of Covid-19 confirmed positive cases in the month of July and August.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 166.

In responding to this development, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services in the State, Oyebanji Filani announced non-pharmaceutical control measures, which includes ban on social gatherings of more than 50 Persons.

He further stated that Schools will be fumigated and kept safe for students before reopening, with sensitization and screening of teachers for Covid-19 upon resumption already planned.

While major markets and businesses remain open, the Covid-19 regulations must be put in place in such spaces as Street trading, makeshift stalls and open display of wares are to be done observing social distancing.