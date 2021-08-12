Hadiza Shagari, the late former President Shehu Shagari’s wife, has died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

This was stated in a statement signed by Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (rtd) and uploaded on Facebook by Bello Bala Shagari, grandson to the late former president.

The National Mosque in Abuja will hold a funeral prayer for Hadiza, who died at the age of 80, according to the statement.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto),” the statement read.

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3.00am, after battling COVID-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4.00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”