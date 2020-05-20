The World Health Organization has agreed to hold an inquiry into the global response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Approved without objection by the W.H.O’s 194-member assembly, the resolution also allows for an independent inquiry into the body’s role before and during the pandemic.

The resolution did not single out any individual country, but a number of nations including the US have accused Beijing of withholding information about the virus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Well, Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday says he supports calls for an investigation into the handling of the pandemic, but insists that any inquiry should wait until the virus is contained.