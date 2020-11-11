The European Union has sealed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech to buy up to 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the commission announced on Wednesday.

The move follows Pfizer’s announcement on Monday that its experimental vaccine developed with BioNTech was more than 90% effective, making them the first drug makers to show successful interim data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said they will submit the vaccine candidate to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization by the third week of this month.

Under the EU deal, the 27 EU countries could buy 200 million doses and have an option to purchase another 100 million.

The 27-member bloc has also signed supply deals with AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson for their potential COVID-19 shots.

Advertisement

There are currently more than a 100 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 around the world but none has been approved yet for general use.