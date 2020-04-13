Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on chairmen of the twenty seven Local Government Areas of the state to ensure equitable distribution of the materials to indigent persons in the rural areas.

Imo is not among states with reported cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria but the Government there is already distributing relief materials as palliatives to reduce the hardship occasioned by a lockdown order in the state.

The distribution of relief materials comes a day after a state broadcast of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The state government said it is demonstrating commitment to the welfare of its people to avert shortages in food supply at a time of economic uncertainties occasioned by closure of borders by states to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Residents of the state believe the food items would be appreciated if the leadership at the third tier of government ensures an equitable distribution to the rural areas.