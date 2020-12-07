The UK has released images of a credit card-sized document that will be given to recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine as Britain’s healthcare providers prepare to start administering the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine starting Tuesday.

The credit card-sized document will record specifics of the medication reminding patients to receive a second dose of the jab and also not to forget to keep the record card in their purses or wallets.

In a first wave of vaccinations, around 50 “hospital hubs” in England will begin offering the vaccine to people over 80, higher-risk National Health Service workers and care home staff.

After that, doctors’ offices will start operating local vaccination centers — around 1,000 across England — to vaccinate vulnerable patients.

Recipients of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will receive two doses of the vaccine, which is stored at temperatures of minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 Fahrenheit), three weeks apart.

Advertisement

UK health officials expect to have up to 4 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19, available by the end of December, this is according to deputy chief executive of NHS provider, Saffron Cordery.