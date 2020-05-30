President of the United States,, Donald Trump, has announced that the country would no longer be part of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Few hours ago, President Trump told a news conference that he is ‘terminating’ relationship with the UN health agency, alleging that the group has not made coronavirus reforms.

President Donald Trump accused the WHO of being “totally controlled” by China, where the first case of the novel Coronavirus emerged.

The US President says his country will permanently “terminate” its relationship with the organisation.

He claimed that China has total control over the World Health Organisation, despite paying only $40 million a year, compared to $450 million paid by the United States, every year.

President Trump’s statement is coming a week after he threatened to permanently halt funding for the WHO, if it does not commit to improvements within 30 days.

He had suspended US contributions to the WHO last month, accusing it of promoting China’s “disinformation” about the Coronavirus outbreak.

Officials of the World Health Organisation denied the accusation and China maintained being transparent and open.