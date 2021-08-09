More than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered during the walk-in immunization program on Sunday, according to Tunisia’s Health Ministry.

The day began with 335 vaccination sites opening at 7 a.m. to provide walk-in vaccinations to people aged 40 and up.

According to the most recent Ministry of Health statistics, the governorate of Nabeul has the highest number of people vaccinated, with 62879 doses of vaccine administered, followed by the governorate of Sfax (45959 doses) and the governorate of Tunis (40756 doses).

The walk-in vaccinations, which were initiated by President Kais Saed, aim to accelerate vaccination in order to prevent the virus from spreading rapidly throughout the country.