The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu wants Nigeria’s poor to be well taken care of in the face of the Corornavirus.

He says with the pandemic causing economic trouble, the government should take certain steps which includes:

Maintain government expenditure: The federal government must stick to its naira budgetary expenses.

Government projects: Government should accelerate spending and actual work on key infrastructural projects particularly regarding transportation.

Tax reductions: Government should announce a tax credit or partial tax reduction for companies or firms.

Food security: Bola Tinubu said we need to protect the people from food shortages and high prices. He advised the need for an improbement in farm-to-market delivery of agricultural produce

Exchange rate: The CBN to allow some downward pressure on the naira without energetically intervening to defend the exchange rate.

Debt suspension: Evictions, foreclosure and light and water cut-offs might have to be suspended. Suspension or partial reduction of payment of school fees for our most indigent families must be considered. Lastly, the APC leader wants government to increase stipends to the poor

According to him, ”Government must be ready to increase stipends to the poor. We do this by widening the net, substantially increasing the number of recipients of anti-poverty stipends.”

The APC Leader said these measures are not comprehensive solutions and he hopes these ideas spark needed dialogue about the ways government may need to employ to protect the nation from assault by the coronavirus.