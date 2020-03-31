U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Americans to help fight the Coronavirus with tough measures through April.

The president while speaking to reporters at the White House said the federal social distancing guidelines might be toughened and travel restrictions with China and Europe would stay in place.

Trump said more than 1 million Americans had been tested for the Coronavirus, which he called a milestone.

Trump, who has faced criticism for playing down the pandemic in its early stages, urged everyone to follow the restrictions.