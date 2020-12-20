The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 920 new infections of coronavirus in the country, with six deaths.

This disclosure was made by the NCDC via its official twitter handle on Saturday.

This is the country’s third-largest daily figure ever, with the highest being 1,145 recorded on Thursday.

Since early December, there has been a spike in coronavirus cases. This week alone, Nigeria experienced an increase in records of highest daily infections.

Lagos and the FCT recorded the highest cases with 308 and 207 new positive samples respectively, while Kaduna recorded the third-highest figure with 179 positive samples.

Advertisement

920 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-308

FCT-207

Kaduna-179

Plateau-46

Niger-43

Adamawa-26

Sokoto-18

Rivers-16

Yobe-15

Enugu-13

Kano-13

Ogun-12

Delta-10

Edo-5

Osun-3

Oyo-3

Anambra-2

Ekiti-1

77,933 confirmed

67,784 discharged

1,218 deaths

The NCDC also disclosed that 300 patients had been discharged after testing negative from the virus.

The agency noted that till date, 77,933 cases has been confirmed, 67,784, discharged and 1,218 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.