Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received a cheque for the sum of One billion naira from the United Bank for Africa as part of the bank’s commitment to help curb the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State.



Presenting the cheque to the governor at the State House, Marina, the Managing Director of the bank, Kenneth Uzoka, said the one billion naira donation is also in fulfilment of the five billion naira commitment made by the Bank early last week.