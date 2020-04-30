Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given further directives as more businesses reopen on Monday next week.

He said businesses can operate based on a gradual and controlled easing of offices.

Companies operating now will do so between 9am-3pm at maximum of sixty percent of their capacity.

Civil servants from grade level 1-12 have also been instructed to work from home.

The governor further announced that all stores and markets must operate from 9am to 3pm, while public transport vehicles must not have more than 7 passengers.

Commercial motorcyclists have been banned from operating for now, while tricycle riders can only carry 2 passengers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also instructed that elevators and lifts should only accommodate 50 percent capacity of people.