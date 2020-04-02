The Central Bank of Nigeria has released names of thirty seven Nigerians that have donated as corporate and individuals to the fight against coronavirus in the country.

The apex Bank alongside Aliko Dangote top the list of contributors with cash donation of N2B each.

Abudulsamad Rabiu of Bua Sugar Refinery, Segun Agbaje of GTB, Tony Elumelu of UBA, Jim Ovia of Zenith bank, Femi Otedola and Oba Otudeko of First Bank of Nigeria plc also donated the sum of N1B to support federal government fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other contributors are Standard Chartered, Multichoice Nigeria Limited, Rand Merchant Bank, Heritage Bank, Polaris Bank, Takagro Chemicals Limited and MRS Etuh Foundation.

The publication is to ensure transparency in the utilization of relief fund.

CBN has so far received the sum of N15,325 Billion