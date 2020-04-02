Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the release of eleven patients from the infectiousDisease hospital,Yaba.

He announced this in a tweet where he said they have fully recovered and have tested negative for covid-19.

Sanwo-Olu said the patients include two females and nine males.

“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

“The patients have returned home to their families we will bring you more details

“Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests. I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service, Sanwo-Olu said in a series of tweets.