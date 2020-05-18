President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation today on new procedures in the national response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

PTF Chairman, who doubles as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the hint after his team’s visit to the President in Abuja.

Members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Control briefed the President on Sunday at the State House.

Mr Mustapha said the President expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded in Nigeria’s campaign against COVID-19, given available resources and facilities.

The PTF chairman was accompanied Health Minister Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director-General Chikwe Ihekweazu and the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu.

Mr Mustapha said the PTF opposed the idea of reopening congregation centres.

He told reporters that the next line of action from President Buhari will be to outline new procedures and guidelines for the next phase of the national response, especially as the first two weeks of the phased post-lockdown protocol would be ending today.

The SGF said: “From the 4th of May to date is about 13 days, tomorrow (Monday) we should expect new processes to be put in place. But we have to give him all the material details will help us in preparing for the future. So that is why we are here.”