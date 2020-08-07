President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the second phase of the eased lockdown for another four weeks. This means that the 10pm – 4am curfew remains in place.

This extension is the third to be declared in the second phase of lockdown currently observed across the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during the Task Force briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He also said this position was needed in view of the grave level at which the virus was ravaging the world, especially in Africa.

The task force also noted that there were still concerning levels of non- compliance and lack of enforcement to established safety protocols, as well as fatigue, doubt and negativity towards the virus by many nigerians.