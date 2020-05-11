A policeman has died from the Coronavirus at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

His death brings to two, the number of patients that have died in the hospital within a week.

Spokesman of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, said the policeman died three days ago but his test result came out Sunday morning.

According to him, all staff who came in contact with him are currently on self isolation.

He disclosed that five persons have tested positive, including a nurse and an administrative staff of the hospital.

Mr Orisajo added that the body of policeman is being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with the World Health Organisation’s guidelines.