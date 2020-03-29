Osun State Government has announced total lockdown of the state effective from Tuesday, March 31st.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola stated this during a state Broadcast on Sunday.

The Governor said the lockdown became imperative in other to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Governor Oyetola urged citizens and residents to take advantage of the hours between now and Tuesday to stock up provisions that will last them two weeks in the first instance.

The governor said during the lockdown, there will be no movement within the state.

The closed boundaries also means there will be no inter-state movements. However, those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be on duty. Also, pharmaceutical and medical outfits will be allowed to open.

The state’s taskforce and security operatives have been mandated and mobilised to enforce measures to the latter.

The governor urged the residents not to panic by the new measures but continue to adhere to government’s instructions and directives on the need for them to continue to observe necessary precautionary measures, including regular washing of hands with water and soap and also maintain the prescribed social distancing.

Another case of Coronavirus was recorded in Osun State on Tuesday increasing the number of cases in the state to two.