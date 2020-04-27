Benue State government has extended the partial lockdown within the state as well as the dusk to dawn curfew until further notice.

Govenor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this stated that roadside trading as a result of the closure of markets which violates the social distancing rule would henceforth not be allowed.

He also added all entry points into the state remain closed until further notice, stressing that restrictions on public gatherings of all kinds remain in force in tandem with the directives on social distancing.

The Governor stated that Primary Health Care Centres and hospitals in all the 23 local government areas would serve as quarantine and limited treatment centres in the event of outbreak of the virus.