Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has commended the Ogun State Government for its early resposne strategy in reducing the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Mr. Gbajabiamila spoke in Abeokuta during a courtesy visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He observed that Ogun State set the pace not only in containment but also in designing a sensitisation programme to promote public health.

As the first State to record a confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, Ogun State’s response to the public health crisis has continued to receive commendation.

The Speaker praised the Government for its good governance initiatives that have seen it undertake capital projects inspite of a public health crisis.

On his part, the Governor listed some federal roads that require urgent attention.

He urged the Federal Government to release roads like Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Agbara-Lusada/Atan road to the State or allow the State reconstruct them with the support of the private sector.

In his response, Mr Gbajabiamila identified the importance of the roads to the economic growth of the State and the country, noting that the National assembly will consider the request.