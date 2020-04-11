The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has presented the Federal Government’s relief materials to Ogun state government.

Speaking to journalists after a closed door meeting with governor Dapo Abiodun, the Minister said the state

would be included in the conditional cash transfer programme and that the federal government is ready to support the palliative initiative of the state Government.

She also added that five trucks of rice and one truck of Vegetable oil from the Nigeria Customs Service will be handed over to the state government.